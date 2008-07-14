Samsung hits back in the megapixel wars

The battle to pack the most megapixels into a mobile phone is hotting up, as now Samsung is joining Sony Ericsson in bringing out an 8MP snapper.

The Samsung i8510 (catchy) isn't just a cameraphone though, as it aims to take on Nokia's 'this phone can do everything' title, awarded to the N95 all those centuries ago.

The i8510 boasts 3.5G, a 2.8in QVGA screen, GPS, WiFi, a video camera capable of recording at 120fps, DivX support and a dedicated 3D graphics chip.

No word on whether a whole new range of games will be created to go alongside this, or whether it might be designed to bear the very early fruits of the Symbian Foundation.

Sound choice

Other factors, like Dolby 5.1 Surround and a 3.5mm headphone jack say this phone is designed for multimedia too, especially when it is rumoured to come in both 16GB and 8GB flavours. No expansion via memory card, but hey, who needs it at those capacities?

Dolby is especially interesting, as it would appear to be Dolby Mobile, launched at the Mobile World Congress earlier this year.

This promises to significantly boost the audio output of any device, and could really help tip mobile over the edge into proper multimedia jukeboxes.

We haven't heard a date of release for this little phone o' wonder yet, but we've contacted Samsung and we'll let you know if they sing.