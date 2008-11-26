New retailer to sell iPhone 3G in the UK

A new player has ridden into the iPhone selling town of the UK, blowing the O2 / The Carphone Warehouse alliance right out of the water.

Mobiles.co.uk has begun offering the phone on its website, although it is a subsidiary of The Carphone Warehouse, which could explain the link.

Controversy

As Pocket-lint also points out, this is the same company that created controversy when it showed the iPhone for sale in August 2007 as on sale from both O2 and Vodafone, despite the former gaining exclusive rights to the device.

Mobiles.co.uk will offer the device on similar prices to those found at O2 etc, so it's not like Apple is finally letting companies compete on iPhone pricing, which is a bit annoying.

Anyway, head on over there yourself and get... well, exactly the same thing you can get on O2.co.uk and TCW's website. Oh, and you can get it in white too. Exciting.