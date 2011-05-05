iOS 4.3.3 rolled out, location data logging changed

Apple has rolled out the iOS 4.3.3, with the latest update looking to address some of the controversy around the way in which your location information is used.

The update not only limits the time period of the cache of location information to a week but also now stops the cache being backed up to your computer.

Last but not least, the cache is now deleted when location services are turned off in settings on the device.

Response

The three changes are in response to the huge controversy that sprang up when it came to light that Apple's key devices were logging location to a file which was backed up to the user's computer.

Although the company defended the practice, the furore around information being gathered was enough to prompt changes and the update has been rolled out quickly.

Indeed, it is only a matter of days since Apple stated that it would be making the changes – which is laudably swift from the Cupertino-based company.

One minor issue is that, although the more recent devices are supported with the upgrade, the iPhone 3G and the iPod Touch both contain the location file but will not be supported by the update.

We'll have to wait to see if a fix for those devices will be rolled out.