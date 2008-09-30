Facebook 2.0 comes to the iPhone

When Facebook forced its website re-design on to the public this month, there was an outcry that hasn't been seen since Opal Fruits turned to Starbursts, Marathon merged into Snickers, Hulk Hogan mutated into Hollywood Hogan.

Groups, including the hilariously spelled 'Facebook said if i get 5,000,000 people in this group they'de change it bak', cropped up, pleading for the social-networking giant to go back to the old design.

So, with some trepidation, Facebook has rolled out its new-look iPhone app and by all accounts the company seems to have gotten it spot-on.

Just like Facebook

Out are the cumbersome upload options; in are upload options in keeping with the website. Any photo you load in, you can caption, tag and tweak to your heart's content.

The news-feed is now the same as that of the website, so your prying eyes will be able to see everything your mates do, all from the comfort of your iPhone.

Another big tweak is the search options. Now you can look for someone by name, and have the option to ask them to be your friend. Simple but oh-so effective.

To get the Facebook application, it's available now for free from the iTunes App store.