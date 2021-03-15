Mobile Industry Awards 2021 - One week to go!

There's only a few days left to get your entries in for this years Mobile Industry Awards!
If you want to be in with a chance of joining our elite band of winners, entries for the Mobile Industry Awards 2021 are open now - but act fast, as they are set to close at 6pm on Friday March 18!
Running for more than a decade, the MIAs represent the gold standard of excellencein the industry. From the boardroom to the grassroots, the entrants represent the best and brightest the UK mobile industry has to offer.
Following last year's virtual event, we are delighted to say that the Mobile Industry Awards 2021 will take place on September 29 2021 at the stunning Royal Lancaster London. It's the perfect setting for a night of fine dining, networking and industry celebration.
Here are this year's awards in full
INDIVIDUAL CATEGORIES
Outstanding Contribution to the Mobile Industry
Person of the Year (Power 50 Winner)
Shop Idol
COMPANY CATEGORIES
Start-up of the Year
Innovation of the Year
Campaign of the Year
CSR & Sustainability Initiative of the Year
Best Place to Work (NEW!)
B2B & CHANNEL
Best Mobile Service & Solution Provider
DISTRIBUTION & SERVICES CATEGORIES
Lifecycle & Finance Award
Best Wholesale Service & Solution
Partner of the Year
RETAIL CATEGORIES
Best Online Retailer
Best High Street Retailer
Best Repair Service
Best Recycling Service
NETWORK CATEGORIES
Best MVNO Partner
Best MVNO
Best Network for Data
Best Network for Business
5G Innovation of the Year (NEW!)
Network of the Year
MANUFACTURER CATEGORIES
Best Manufacturer Field Marketing Team
Accessory Manufacturer of the Year
Ruggedised Manufacturer of the Year
Smartphone Manufacturer Of The Year
Phone of the Year
MIA 2021 entry process
Entering the 2021awards will be the easiest decision you make this year - our entry portal is user-friendly and our team are here to help you every step of the way, and what’s more it’s free to enter.
All entries must be submitted by no later than 6pm on March 18 2021.
Tables will be available on a first come first served basis, so we invite you to go online and select your table packages - we can either take card payment or organise an invoice to send to you.
Five great reasons to enter
Reward and motivate you and your team - entering the MIA sends a message to your team that their achievements are worth shouting about – and being shortlisted is a huge boost to company morale.
Build customer trust and confidence - an award is a mark of quality that sets you apart from your competitors and proves your corporate credentials. It’s an independent endorsement that can help you attract new customers, partners, investors and talent.
Grow your profile and reach – Winning (or just being shortlisted) is fantastic PR and marketing opportunity that gives you the chance to tell your story and share your success.
Benchmarking – The award tells the judges, and your industry, that you are the best of the best – and a company worth doing business with.
Networking - Attend the awards ceremony, celebrate and certainly bask in the glory – but also see it as a networking opportunity, take clients and also make the most out of building new relationships
For all awards updates visit our site www.mobileindustryawards.com - we look forward to seeing you on the September 29 2021!