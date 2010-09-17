Wireless printing for iPad, iPhone and iPod touch coming November

Apple has announced it is releasing a beta version of its AirPrint wireless printing for iPad, iPhone and iPod touch to members of Apple's iOS developer program today.

The full roll out of AirPrint for all users will be in the free iOS 4.2 software update in November.

AirPrint automatically finds printers on local networks and can print text, photos and graphics to them wirelessly over Wi-Fi without the need to install drivers or download software.

HP's existing and upcoming ePrint enabled printers will be the first to support printing direct from iOS devices - not a surprise as HP already has a wireless printing HP iPrint app in the App Store.

"AirPrint is Apple's powerful new printing architecture that matches the simplicity of iOS - no set up, no configuration, no printer drivers and no software to download," said Philip Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing.

"iPad, iPhone and iPod touch users can simply tap to print their documents or photos wirelessly to an HP ePrint printer or to a printer shared on a Mac or PC."