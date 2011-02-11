ViewSonic unveils ViewPad 10Pro dual-boot tablet

ViewSonic has revealed details of its 10in ViewPad 10Pro tablet device, which will dual-boot both Android and Windows OS and be shown off at Mobile World Congress.

The 10-inch tablet allows you to quickly nip between Windows 7 Professional and Android 2.2, giving you the best of both worlds.

What's more, ViewSonic promises at least six hours of battery life from the dual-booting tablet.

Oak trail

The ViewPad 10Pro is also one of the first tablets to use Intel's Oak Trail processor complete with support for Flash 10.1.

The capacitive multi-touch screen is a 1024x600 LED backlit affair, promising image quality and ease of use.

Connection-wise, we're looking at 3G, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth; we'll bring you the full skinny in a hands on ViewPad 10Pro review from Mobile World Congress.

Hopefully ViewSonic will also reveal UK pricing and UK release dates at the show as well.