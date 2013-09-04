What is a tablet? Qualcomm has an answer, but is it THE answer?

It's a question which has been in dire need of a comprehensive answer for sometime now - what exactly is a tablet? Luckily Qualcomm's here to sort it out.

Speaking at the firm's annual Uplinq conference in San Diego, executive vice president Murthy Renduchintala set us straight: "I don't know what you guys consider a tablet as, but I just think of it as a bigger smartphone. I don't see the tablet being an evolution of the laptop."

"I see the tablet being the evolution of the smartphone, and the technologies you require in a smartphone are exactly the same as what's required in a tablet." Got that people? Small laptop no, big smartphone yes. We can all rest a little easier now.

Phew.

More blips

Feeling enlightened all of a sudden? Then why not check out more of our highly educational* blips?

* TechRadar cannot guarantee the educational value of any of its blips