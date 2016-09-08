The best iPad Pro alternatives

Originally announced in 2015, the iPad Pro is Apple's attempt to appeal to business and creative users. While the tablet mostly received positive reviews from tech pundits and critics, some believe it's overpriced and not necessarily the best option for businesses.

The 12.9-inch model starts at £679 ($799, which is around AU$1,040), but that's without mobile connectivity. And the smaller 9.7-inch model will set you back £499 ($599, which is around AU$780). If you're a business with a large IT budget, it makes sense to invest as much as possible in the most expensive, capable models.

You'll surely reap the rewards by having the best spec and features, but it's always worth checking out what else is out there before you spend so much money. A number of other manufacturers have launched their own iPad Pro-style tablets, all of which are aimed at enhancing business productivity and creativity. In this article, we're rounding up the best of those efforts.