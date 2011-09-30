Samsung Galaxy Tab 7.0 Plus announced

Samsung has announced the arrival of the Samsung Galaxy Tab 7.0 Plus – a Honeycomb version of its 7-inch tablet range.

Samsung seems to be loving the 7-inch section of the tablet market, probably because it is a place where Apple can't put them through the courts.

While the Samsung Galaxy Tab 7.7 offers up a superior screen, the Samsung Galaxy Tab 7.0 Plus has some impressive specs.

Android 3.2

The Galaxy Tab 7.0 Plus runs the latest Android Honeycomb 3.2 and has been given a 1.2GHz dual core processor (up from 1GHz), 1GB of RAM, either 16GB or 32GB of built-in storage, 3-megapixel and 2-megapixel cameras on the back and front, respectively.

So far so Samsung Galaxy Tab 7.0 old version, but the chassis has been given a trim as well, it's now 9.96mm and the tablet has been made lighter, too – weighing in a 345g.

Other features include a microSD card slot, Wi-Fi, 3G (HSPA+), Bluetooth 3.0, USB 2.0 and Wi-Fi Direct.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab 7.0 Plus UK release date is "later this year" with pricing to be announced.