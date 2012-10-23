Pricing for Asus Vivo Tab RT announced, coming Oct. 26

As the Oct. 26 Windows 8 release date draws near, more and more companies are confirming release dates for devices supporting the much-touted OS.

Case in point: Asus announced Tuesday the anticipated Vivo Tab RT would arrive day and date with Windows 8.

The tablet will come in 32GB and 64GB varieties, and both include a keyboard dock with purchase.

The Vivo Tab RT 32GB retails for $599 (UK £370, AU $679), and the 64GB costs $699 (UK £430, AU $789), which is awful identical to pricing for the Microsoft Surface.

4G LTE at AT&T, 3G at Vodafone

While there are standard Wi-Fi versions of both Vivo Tab RTs available, those hoping for a cellular support will find a few options.

We already knew AT&T would get the Vivo Tab RT in the U.S., with limited exclusivity and 4G LTE support, and Asus confirmed that again Tuesday.

Asus also confirmed Vodafone would carry a 3G version of the tablet in select European markets, but didn't elaborate specific locales.

With Nvidia's quad-core Tegra 3 TE, a 10.1-inch screen with 1366 x 768 resolution and HD video-recording capabilities, the Vivo Tab RT should appeal to plenty of customers.

Just how many consumers will choose the Asus over Microsoft's own proprietary tablet, however, remains to be seen.