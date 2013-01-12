New iPad 5 and second-generation iPad mini coming in March?

Apple will refresh its iPad line in March, with a new iPad 5 and iPad mini 2, according to one analyst.

Brian White of Topeka Capital Markets is convinced that Apple is now working on a bi-annual update schedule, meaning a launch in the next couple of months.

In a note to investors, White said his checks with industry insiders at the CES expo in Las Vegas have tallied with suspicions that new 9.7-inch and 7.9-inch tablets are already on the way.

However, any March update wouldn't be without controversy as the first iPad mini and the latest full-size iPad 4 only arrived in October 2012.

What's new?

According to White's sources, the new full-size iPad will be thinner and lighter than its predecessor and also boast an improved A6X processor.

The iPad mini 2, on the other hand, will keep its form-factor and improved innards.

White made no mention of the heavily-rumoured Retina Display for a second-gen iPad Mini, but we can't imagine Apple updating this product without improving the disappointing screen resolution.

Via AppleInsider