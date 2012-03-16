New iPad 3 on sale today

The new iPad 3 goes on sale today and shockingly, faithful Apple fans have been queuing through the night to be one of the first to get their hands on the third generation of tablet.

Boasting a stunning Retina Display, beefed up A5X dual-core processor, quad-core graphics and 4G capabilities (for our US friends at least) the new iPad has once again turned heads and rasied eyebrows.

If you fancy splashing out on the latest offering from the Cupertino firm then you had better check with your bank manager, as Apple is sticking with its iPad pricing structure.

We spoke to the Apple fan at the very front of the queue:

The new iPad UK pricing starts at £399 for the 16GB model, £479 for 32GB and £559 for 64GB.

Networks Orange, Three and Vodafone have released information on their new iPad contracts, with Orange looking to be the more expensive.

Unsurprisingly the iPad 2 has received a price drop, so if you're not fussed about the Retina Display or boosted processor then you may want to consider your options.

Make sure you read our new iPad 3 review, for an in-depth look at Apple's latest tablet and see if it's worth your hard earned cash.