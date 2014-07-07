LG G Pad 10.1's global roll out starts in the States

While LG launched three new tablets in June only the G Pad 7.0 started to roll out then, leaving us waiting for the G Pad 8.0 and G Pad 10.1.

There's some good news for anyone holding out for the larger slate as the South Korean firm has begun the global roll out of the LG G Pad 10.1 in the US, with European, Asian and Latin American markets to follow shortly.

The G Pad 10.1 comes with a 1.2GHz quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM, 10-inch 1280 x 800 display, 5MP rear camera, 1.3MP front snapper, Android 4.4.2 KitKat and an 8000mAh battery.

Low cost?

We're still waiting on the G Pad 10.1 price, although going by its specs it's not a slate which will be challenging the iPad Air or Samsung Galaxy Tab S - it could well be closer to the Nexus 10 in terms of cost.

LG has already said that the G Pad 10.1 is being positioned between the entry level and premium tablets in the market, providing further hints of a lower price tag.