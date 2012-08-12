Lenovo Yoga Windows 8 tablet to come in Intel and ARM flavours?

Lenovo's first Windows 8 tablet is likely to arrive with an ARM system as well as an Intel-based option, say reports this weekend.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Yoga tablet / laptop hybrid, which was unveiled at CES in January, is likely to arrive around the same time as the Windows 8 launch in the last week of October.

Read more: Lenovo IdeaPad 520 (80YL00Q3IN)

We knew there would be an Intel-powered version, but ABC has 'confirmed' that an ARM device running the specially tailored Windows RT operating system will go on sale alongside it.

The tablet-friendly Windows RT version will be lower-powered, but boast double the battery life, according to ABC's sources

Must-see product

The Lenovo IdeaPad Yoga was one of the must-see products at this year's CES expo.

The super-thin laptop has a 13.1-inch rotating touchscreen which flips around to become a tablet, a 256GB SSD and 8GB RAM. It weighs in at just 1.47kg and is 16.9mm thick.

When flipped the IdeaPad will convert from the traditional Windows desktop mode to the new touch-friendly Metro UI.

Via: ABC