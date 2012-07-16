HTC working on a new 'unique' tablet

HTC tablet rumors are ramping up just as a company spokesperson says they will definitely launch a new tablet soon.

The company confirmed in a published report that a new tablet is on the way and that it "had something unique to offer," compared to the abundant tablet competition.

HTC attempted the unique approach last year with the 7-inch HTC Flyer tablet, which sported stylus integration and lackluster sales as its primary claims to fame.

Nexus 7 in the crosshairs?

The tablet confirmation from HTC just so happens to coincide with a leaked benchmark report for a powerful device in development at the Taiwanese firm.

The leaked tablet comes with an nVidia Tegra 3 processor clocked at 1.3GHz, and a screen resolution of 1280 x 752.

In tests the tablet was only running Android 4.0.3, but that is likely to change to the full Android 4.1: Jelly Bean before it launches.

A higher resolution seems to be the prerequisite for a 10-inch tablet these days, so estimates are that HTC is aiming for the 7-inch market.

That size would put it in direct competition with Google's own Nexus 7 tablet, which may force HTC to offer unique pricing in addition to its purported unique feature set.

Via PC Advisor