Google Nexus 7 32GB gets a fresh coat of white paint

If you've been dreaming of a white Christmas, Google just lent a helping hand in the form of a brand-new color for the Nexus 7.

The 32GB Nexus 7 Wi-Fi edition is now available in white, a much lighter shade than its standard black.

Those looking for a cream-colored 16GB or LTE version are unfortunately out of luck.

The tablet costs $269 (£239/about AU$294) through the Google Play Store, and it's available in the US, UK and Japan as of today.

More blips!

Sleigh bells, carolers and blips. Everything you need to have a happy holiday season.