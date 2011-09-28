Amazon Whispersync coming to movies and TV

Amazon's Kindle Fire tablet is taking all the headlines today and with it comes Whispersync for movies and TVs.

It's such a neat feature on the Kindle – the software syncs your progress as you read a book on the Kindle device so that when you access it from your computer, your iPhone, or whatever device you're on next, you're always in the right place.

And now that functionality is coming to movies and television shows that you watch on your Kindle Fire, too.

Nifty

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos explains, "Customers love Whispersync -- so we thought you know what people would really like? What if Whispersync also worked with movies and TV shows? Well it does.

"When you get home, switch to your big screen TV. Your movie will be right where you left it.

"You won't have the frustration of needing to find your spot."