Best free iPad games 2018

So you've got an iPad, but have come to the dawning realisation that you've got no cash left to buy any games for it.

Have no fear, because the App Store offers plenty of iPad gaming goodness for the (unintentional or otherwise) skinflint.

Haven't bought an iPad yet and not sure which is best?

Our updated pick of the best free iPad games are listed right here.

New this week: Super Cat Tales

Super Cat Tales looks like it’s beamed in from the 1980s. It’s all chunky pixels and bright colors as you bound about side-scrolling levels, grabbing coins and making for the exit.

Even the best-intentioned platform games often prove unwieldy on iPad due to the device’s size and whatever virtual controls you’re afforded. Not here. Your cat scoots about solely by you holding and tapping the left- and right-hand screen edges.

This is baffling at first, and you might pine for a more traditional setup, but once the system clicks, your moggie will be dashing, sliding and performing wall jumps like a feline ninja.

Combined with superb level design (featuring loads of secrets, plenty of variation and the odd dandelion field to scamper through), Super Cat Tales proves to be one of the best games of its kind on iPad.

