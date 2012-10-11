Trending
 

Sony reveals touchscreen Vaios, Duo 11 and Tap 20 priced

Prepare to throw down

Tap 20

Sony unveiled some new items plus pricing and availability for devices TechRadar has seen before Thursday, all with a Windows 8 theme.

First up is the Vaio Tap 20, a "tablet-top" that measures 20 inches and weighs, well, a lot. Around 11 pounds a lot.

TechRadar got a hold of the tiltable tablet at IFA 2012, so we fooled around around with the 10-point multi-touch screen and its 16:9 resolution, a setup we found great for gaming.

The Windows 8-equipped clunker can come with an Intel Core i3, i5 or i7 chip, four to eight gigabytes of memory, several hard drive options and a few USB 3.0 ports, plus a SD slot and HD web camera.

Pricing for the Tap 20 starts at $879.99 when it lands at the end of the month.

Duo's 11

TechRadar also fiddled around with the 11.6-inch, W8-happy Vaio Duo 11 at IFA 2012.

For $1,099.99, consumers get a digitizer pen, 4GB of RAM, a Core i3 processor and 128GB SSD.

Go for an upgrade and get 8GB RAM, a 256GB SSD and an i7 chip, though an optical sensor is part of the package no matter what level it's bought for.

This tablet-to-Ultrabook features a slider motion to achieve the transformation, packs a full HD touchscreen and weighs 2.84 pounds.

Look for it at the end of October.

Refreshes all around

Sony also announced revamps for its E, S and L Vaio clamshells Thursday, plus brought forth a touch-enabled model of its T series Ultrabooks.

A 13-inch model differs from the no-touch version thanks to a black bezel designed to help with gestures.

For $699.99, consumers can pick up the T touch Ultrabook for $100 less than the no-touch variant.

Another no-touch book, the T14, starts at $699.99, too. Rounding out the news is an E series touch-enabled model, the 14-inch E14P, beginning at $689.99.

Also look for these closer to Halloween.

