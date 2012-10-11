Sony reveals touchscreen Vaios, Duo 11 and Tap 20 priced

Sony unveiled some new items plus pricing and availability for devices TechRadar has seen before Thursday, all with a Windows 8 theme.

First up is the Vaio Tap 20, a "tablet-top" that measures 20 inches and weighs, well, a lot. Around 11 pounds a lot.

TechRadar got a hold of the tiltable tablet at IFA 2012, so we fooled around around with the 10-point multi-touch screen and its 16:9 resolution, a setup we found great for gaming.

The Windows 8-equipped clunker can come with an Intel Core i3, i5 or i7 chip, four to eight gigabytes of memory, several hard drive options and a few USB 3.0 ports, plus a SD slot and HD web camera.

Pricing for the Tap 20 starts at $879.99 when it lands at the end of the month.

Duo's 11

TechRadar also fiddled around with the 11.6-inch, W8-happy Vaio Duo 11 at IFA 2012.

For $1,099.99, consumers get a digitizer pen, 4GB of RAM, a Core i3 processor and 128GB SSD.

Go for an upgrade and get 8GB RAM, a 256GB SSD and an i7 chip, though an optical sensor is part of the package no matter what level it's bought for.

This tablet-to-Ultrabook features a slider motion to achieve the transformation, packs a full HD touchscreen and weighs 2.84 pounds.

Look for it at the end of October.

Refreshes all around

Sony also announced revamps for its E, S and L Vaio clamshells Thursday, plus brought forth a touch-enabled model of its T series Ultrabooks.

A 13-inch model differs from the no-touch version thanks to a black bezel designed to help with gestures.

For $699.99, consumers can pick up the T touch Ultrabook for $100 less than the no-touch variant.

Another no-touch book, the T14, starts at $699.99, too. Rounding out the news is an E series touch-enabled model, the 14-inch E14P, beginning at $689.99.

Also look for these closer to Halloween.

Via The Verge, AllThingsD