MSI launches new Android 3.0 WindPad

MSI has released yet another flavour of its new WindPad tablet, featuring Android 3.0 Honeycomb OS and powered by Nvidia's Tegra 2 processor.

MSI has still to announce UK pricing and release plans for the new WindPad 100A, which we expect to hear about very soon, suffice to say that the specs of MSI's latest tablet PC have finally been unveiled at CeBit 2011 in Hanover this month.

Tegra 2 and Android 3.0

So what do you need to know about the MSI Wind Pad 100A?

Firstly, it will be powered by Nvidia's dual-core Tegra 2 processor, so it should run quicker than Usain Bolt (if he were a touchscreen-controlled computing device instead of a fast-moving human male). Essentially, it will be a superb device for playing the latest high def 3D Android games.

Secondly, the MSI Wind Pad 100A tablet will have the Android 3.0 Honeycomb operating system, specifically designed to help users get the best experience from their tablets.

Stay tuned for further hands-on impressions, as well as pricing and release details on the new MSI Wind Pad 100A tablet as and when we hear more.