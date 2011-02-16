The LG Optimus Pad will be hitting UK shores in the late Spring

Update: You can now read our full LG Optimus Pad review

The LG Optimus Pad UK release date is April or May.

What's more, the 3D-enabled tablet is going to be available through Carphone Warehouse, presumably on contract deals.

That's according to Nvidia's technical marketing director Nick Stam, who we spent some time with on the Nvidia booth at Mobile World Congress 2011.

As we were touring the stand looking at Nvidia's Tegra 2 tablets including the Motorola Xoom and new Toshiba tablet, we arrived at the Optimus Pad at which point Stam pulled a piece of paper from his pocket which detailed launch dates for the slab in Europe.

For the UK, it clearly said Carphone Warehouse and gave an April/May timeframe. But, of course, the real question is "how much?" We're sure it won't be cheap - especially with the 3D capability. Check out our Hands on: LG Optimus Pad review.