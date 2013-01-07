Lenovo ThinkPad Helix and Yoga 11S given CES bow

Lenovo's innovative hybrids have already caught the eye, and the Chinese manufacturer is now extending its range with the ThinkPad Helix and the IdeaPad Yoga 11S, two 11.6 inch Windows 8 offerings.

CES 2013 marks the debut of the 'premium' convertible ThinkPad Helix - which is pitched at professional users and features the 'rip and flip' design.

Before you get too excited, this is basically the ability to fold the keyboard right back on itself to turn your ultrabook into a tablet, but with a weight of 835 grams and a Full HD screen, this is clearly a premium product.

Yoga position

Next up is the IdeaPad Yoga 11S - described as the first multimode mini Ultrabook - stuffed with Intel Core i5 processor and a HD IPS screen.

The ThinkPad Helix and IdeaPad Yoga 11S convertibles are will have release dates of 'late' February and June respectively.

We are yet to learn pricing, but they will not be at the cheap end of the market.