Lenovo's Thinkpad X1 Carbon Ultrabook coming August 21

Get ready for Lenovo's X1 Carbon Ultrabook to go on sale August 21 as the company announced Tuesday the laptop would be coming in two weeks' time.

TechRadar reported Monday the Carbon Ultrabook's release was expected later this month, though no exact date was known then.

Starting at $1,399, the Carbon tops out at $1,849. Base models com equipped with a 1.7GHz Intel Core i5 processor and a 128GB SSD, while other iterations are an i5 at 1.8 GHz and i7 at 2.0GHz.

Specs appeal

The higher the price, the greater the storage and processing power. All models except the base have optional 3G capabilities.

No matter what you're paying, 4GB of RAM and a 1600 x 900 display come standard, as does Windows 7 Professional right out of the box.

At 14 inches, three pounds and a mere 18mm thick, the Carbon should be light as air. Thanks to its Rapid Charge feature, 80 percent of the battery can fill up in 30 minutes, it should be convenient too.

Plus, an Intel Ivy Bridge will give the Carbon gas to spare.

