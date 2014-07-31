Lenovo challenges Dell for cheapest laptop deal

Lenovo has started to ship the B50, its cheapest laptop to date and one that is taking on the Dell Inspiron 15 3531 as they both compete for the title of cheapest laptop around.

The Dell is currently on sale for just under £200 while the Lenovo model costs £210 but comes with a £30 cashback that expires end of August, bringing the actual cost to £180.

Both models run Windows 8.1 with Bing and have 4GB of RAM, a 15.6-inch display, webcam, WiFi and Bluetooth.

The Inspiron 15 3531 is faster with a 2.16GHz dual-core processor (compared to a 1.86GHz one on the Lenovo). It also has a longer battery life at 6.25 hours (compared to five hours), 20GB of Dropbox online cloud storage for one year and a bigger HDD (500GB vs. 320GB).

However, it doesn't have an Ethernet port, which is essential if you want to connect a cable, and it lacks an optical drive. Lenovo's model also has an extra USB 3.0 port.

Expect more of the same at IFA 2014 where Intel and Windows are likely to come out all guns blazing at the entry level with a two-pronged approach.