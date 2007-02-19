Dell launches YouTube-like community site

Dell launched two support websites for its customers on Friday in a bid to improve the quality of its products.

The first, Dellideastorm.com , is a community forum where Dell users can give feedback and leave comments. Users can post comments on what future products they would like to see made, while getting inside information on forthcoming Dell products.

The other, Studiodell.com , is a YouTube lookalike with instructional videos teaching users how to run Dell products. Dell explains its emerging technologies using videos, podcasts, and interactive tools. Tips are split up into three categories: home, small business and IT pro.

Dell, the world's second largest PC maker, is looking to improve the quality of its products and after-sales support. Following Michael Dell's comeback as the company's CEO, Dell is looking to streamline the organisation. Perhaps support staff cuts are on the way?