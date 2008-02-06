How to save £250 on the price of a MacBook Air

PC World's offer of a free or heavily discounted laptop when you take out a 3 Mobile Broadband contract has now been extended to the Apple MacBook Air.

The PC retail shopping giant says it will knock £250 off of the price of a MacBook Air, which normally sells on the Apple Store for £1,199. The discounted £949 price is identical to that of a black MacBook.

To get the discount you have to sign up for an 18-month mobile broadband contract with 3, which monthly subscription charges starting at £35 per month with a 3GB download allowance.

Glenn Orchard, head of corporate communications at PC World, said in a statement: "The MacBook Air is the ultimate portable laptop and this is the best deal on the market today. Combining the MacBook Air with the 3 Mobile Broadband service creates the ultimate mobile broadband experience, enabling proud owners to put their phenomenal laptop through its paces on the move.

"We're delighted to offer this unique combination, which we're sure will be a hit with Apple fans."