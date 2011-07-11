Dell design lead talks carbon fibre, Windows 8 touch and more

Dell has worked hard to improve its industrial design in recent times, with design teams given more credence internally.

In addition to the Dell Streak line, the company also released the Inspiron Duo which, although weighty and underpowered, is an interesting convertible with a rotating screen.

We caught up with Michael Smith, Dell's Industrial Design Director to talk a little about Dell's design ethos, how it comes up with new materials and concepts, the forthcoming opportunity of Windows 8 and the challenge of designing PCs and tablets that combine both style and durability.