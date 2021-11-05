Mikaela Mayer vs Maiva Hamadouche live stream: how to watch boxing from anywhere

Super-featherweights Mikaela Mayer and Maiva Hamadouche face off tonight in Las Vegas for a unification clash that puts three belts up for grab. Read on as we explain how to watch a Mayer vs Hamadouche live stream today and catch all the boxing action online from anywhere in the world.

Boasting an unbeaten record of 15 wins and five KOs, WBO junior lightweight champ Mayer will face up against IBF titleholder Hamadouche, with both of their titles on the line as well as the vacant The Ring belt.

The fight between American star Mayer and France's Hamadouche will be breaking new ground as it marks the first female world title main event in the history of the Top Rank on ESPN series.

The showdown will be keenly watched by British fight fans, too, with unbeaten WBC champ Terri Harper the likely next opponent for the winner of tonight's clash.

Follow our guide below to watch a Mayer vs Hamadouche live stream online from anywhere.

How to watch Mayer vs Hamadouche if you're away from your country

Below, we've rounded up ways to watch today's boxing in various countries around the world. But if you're abroad and discover that your usual coverage is geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial in to a country that does is showing the fight.

The software is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. Here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to live stream Mayer vs Hamadouche anywhere

Image ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

Remember, there are loads of benefits to using a VPN beyond just helping you regain access to streaming services and content from abroad. One of the biggest is security: by using encrypted tunnels, streaming VPNs give you a robust first-line of defense against cybercriminals and government snooping. This makes everyday tasks like online shopping and banking much safer, and many people choose to use one for that reason alone.

How to watch Mayer vs Hamadouche online in the US

Image If you're in the US, you can tune into the Frampton vs Herring fight on ESPN's streaming service ESPN Plus. The two fighters are expected to make their ring walks at around 10pm EDT / 7pm PDT on Friday evening, but as ever in boxing, everything depends on how long the earlier fights last. ESPN Plus only costs $6.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its mobile and TV streamer apps, but you'll save even more if you pay for a year in advance. But there's even better value to be had, if you grab ESPN+ as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live coverage and documentary action, you'll get access to the Disney Plus catalog - which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more - plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers, all for $13.99 a month.

How to watch Mayer vs Hamadouche: live stream boxing in the UK

Image If you stay up late enough, you can watch Mayer vs Hamadouche on Sky Sports . The action gets underway at 2am GMT in the early hours of Saturday morning, so it's a good idea to have a pot of coffee to hand. Subscribers can also live stream Mayer vs Hamadouche using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those without Sky, a better option may be to pick up a Now TV Sky Sports Monthly Pass, which includes all 11 channels. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

Can I live stream Mayer vs Hamadouche in Australia?

Image While no linear channel is set to show the fight Down Under, it's been strongly suggested that dedicated combat sports streaming service Fite TV will be offering the Mayer vs Hamadouche fight as a pay-per-view event. There's still no official confirmation on this or indeed how much you'll to pay (recent PPV event on Fite have tended to cost US$9.99, which is around AU$13). Out of Australia and need a stream of that PPV? Try a VPN to change your IP location.

Can I live stream Mayer vs Hamadouche in Canada?

Image In Canada, the Mayer vs Hamadouche fight is being shown by TSN via its website and app. The bad news is that the network doesn't currently appear to be showing the fight live, with a tape delay broadcast of this title fight set to go out at 11pm ET on Sunday night. Existing subscribers can log-in to watch TSN live streams at no extra charge with details of their TV provider. Cord-cutters, meanwhile, can sign up to the TSN Direct streaming service for just $7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. Canadian abroad? You can use a VPN to magically transport yourself back to Canada to live stream boxing just as you would at home.

The Mayer vs Hamadouche fight takes place on Friday, November 5 at at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

Ring walks for the main event are roughly expected to be as follows.

Mayer vs Hamadouche ring walk times

Mayer vs Hamadouche time (US and Canada): 10pm EDT / 7pm PDT / 9pm CDT

Mayer vs Hamadouche time (UK): 2am GMT (Saturday, November 5)

Mayer vs Hamadouche: full card for tonight's event