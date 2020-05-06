Microsoft's most popular racing franchise now available on iOS and Android phones

Microsoft’s most popular racing game franchise has hit mobile with Forza Street, which is now available to play on iOS and Android. And it’s entirely free to play.

Much like other games in the Forza franchise, you unlock cars by racing. New content is slated to come at weekly intervals, including events, stories, and challenges with each update, according to the game’s description .

Anyone owning a phone from the Samsung Galaxy S20 line gets extra perks, like a couple free cars (2015 Ford Mustang GT, 2015 C7 Corvette Z06) and other in-game items. Folks with older Samsung phones should still get that 2015 Ford Mustang GT for free, though for both offers, you’ll have to download through the Galaxy Store between now and February 6, 2021.

Other Android users, and iPhone users, don't get any extras – they'll just have to play through the game normally.

And one last note: Forza Street is one of the rare games that supports 120Hz displays – which, though rare, have smoother screen scrolling thanks to their expanded refresh rate. The Samsung Galaxy S20 line is one example, though gaming phones like the Asus ROG Phone 2 also have the capability.

