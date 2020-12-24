Microsoft may have just killed off conferences for good

In order to help conferences transition from live events to virtual ones, Microsoft increased the free attendee limit for events hosted in Teams, Stream and Yammer for a limited period back in April.

This increased attendee limit for Microsoft 365 live events allowed organizations to hold meetings and events with up to 20,000 attendees.

However, as the year progressed, Microsoft has repeatedly extended the free period so that users could continue hosting live events using its software.

Now though, the software giant has extended the temporary limit increase even further until June 30, 2021.

Hosting virtual events with Microsoft

Until June of next year, live events run through Teams, Stream or Yammer will continue to support up to 20,000 attendees, 50 events per tenant and a maximum duration of 16 hours.

If organizers need to host an even larger virtual event using the Microsoft's software, they can reach out to the live events assistance program in order to expand the number of attendees to 100,000.

Once the new deadline on attendee limit passes next year, event hosts will be required to obtain an Advanced Communications license from the company to host events for more than 10,000 participants or for events that last longer than four hours.

Although Covid-19 vaccines are now being distributed globally, it will still take some time before large in-person gatherings become commonplace. Until then though, organizations and conferences can use Teams, Stream or Yammer to host large virtual events.

