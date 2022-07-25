Microsoft is going to new lengths to get you to switch to Windows 11

Audio player loading…

Microsoft has released a number of interactive guides and experiences in an attempt to help reassure users about moving to Windows 11 (opens in new tab).

It's no surprise that the tech giant is hitting the gas pedal when it comes to encouraging customers to make the switch, Windows 11 adoption is currently still pretty low compared to past iterations of the operating system.

The lack of adoption could simply come down to the relatively high specifications that Windows 11 demands from users, which are simply too great for many business PCs and laptops.

How do the simulations work?

The company has launched four "guided simulations" in total to help explain how different Windows 11 features work.

Featuring imaginary IT workers Megan and Allan at the firm Contoso, the first simulation (opens in new tab) provides a brief introduction to new Windows 11 features, including the updated search function and collaboration features.

The second simulation (opens in new tab) covers how to deploy a cloud printer using Universal Print.

The process of upgrading from Windows 10 to Windows 11 is covered in the third simulation (opens in new tab), with imaginary worker Allan updating his business's network using cloud management tools such as Windows Update for Business deployment service and Microsoft Endpoint Manager.

The final simulation (opens in new tab) walks users through deploying a new device with Windows 11 using Autopilot, which allows admins to configure devices from a cloud console and have their supplier ship Windows devices directly to employees.

All the simulations are currently available, and you can read more about what's on offer by heading here. (opens in new tab)