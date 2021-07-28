Microsoft is changing the way it rolls out Windows Server updates

One of the big changes in the upcoming Windows Server 2022 release is the shift to a new update release cadence.

Microsoft will use the release to drop the semi-annual channel updates and instead switch the product to the Long Term Servicing Channel (LTSC).

“This [LTSC] channel provides systems with a long servicing option and functional stability, and can be installed with Server Core or Server with Desktop Experience installation options,” says Microsoft .

LTSC users are supported for a decade with five years of mainstream support and another five of extended support.

No new features

Further explaining the move, Microsoft said that the semi-annual channel in previous versions of Windows Server focused on containers and microservices, and will end with Windows Server version 20H2, which was released in October 2020.

ZDNet suggests that the semi-annual channel updates have been designed for customers who want to try out the latest innovations for Windows Server. In contrast, the LTSC according to Microsoft only receives security and non-security updates, and not new features and functionality.

Once it’s put on the LTSC cadence, a new major version of Windows Server will be released every two-three years, assures Microsoft.

Incidentally, earlier this year, Microsoft reduced the support period of the Windows 10 Enterprise release by halving the LTSC for the releases to five years.