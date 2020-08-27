Microsoft defers Windows 10 1803 end-of-service date

Microsoft has announced that it will push back the scheduled end of service date for the Enterprise, Education and IoT Enterprise editions of Windows 10 version 1803 until May 11, 2021 as a result of the pandemic.

Windows 10 version 1803, which is more commonly referred to as the April 2018 Update, was originally scheduled to reach end of service this November. Now though, devices running this version of Microsoft's operating system will continue to receive monthly security updates until May of next year.

Principal program manager of communications at Microsoft, Chris Morrissey explained why the company decided to push back Windows 10 version 1803's end of service date, saying:

"We have heard your feedback and understand your need to focus on business continuity in the midst of the global pandemic. As a result, we have decided to delay the scheduled end-of-service date for the Enterprise, Education, and IoT Enterprise editions of Windows 10, version 1803."

End of service

While the Enterprise, Education and IoT Enterprise editions of Windows 10 version 1803 will be getting an extension to their end of service date, the Home and Pro editions of this version of Microsoft's operating system reached their end of service date back in November of last year.

Next year will also see several other of the company's products reach their end of support such as Windows 10 versions 1809 and 1909.

Businesses and consumers whose operating systems are close to reaching their end of service should upgrade to a newer version before they do as Microsoft will no longer provide security and other updates. Cybercriminals are well aware of these dates as well as they often prey on users running outdated software as companies no longer patch vulnerabilities once an end of service date is reached.

