Microsoft could be closing its Enterprise app store

Microsoft has apparently started emailing Windows 10 customers notifying them about new restrictions in the Microsoft Store for Business and Education, signalling a move towards its imminent closure.

The app store, which carried custom apps and tools to cater to business and education users, went live in the summer of 2015. ZDNet had previously gotten wind of Microsoft’s plans to shutter the store in an effort to streamline its various app store offerings.

“Starting April 14, 2021 all apps made available for a base price above “free” will no longer be available for acquisition in the Microsoft Store for Business and Education,” Microsoft’s email, shared by Twitter user @hoyty, read.

Is it the end?

Microsoft’s email explains that existing users who’ve already purchased apps through the business store will be able to use the apps and continue to receive updates. What they won’t be able to do however, is to buy additional licenses or purchase new apps from next month.

The message goes on to suggest that in case users need to buy additional licenses, post April 14, they’ll have to engage directly with the app publisher. This again points to the eminent demise of the business store as a means of acquiring apps.

Notably, Microsoft hasn’t officially commented on this change nor have they publicly discussed their future plans for the business store.

TechRadarPro has reached out to the Microsoft for comment but we haven't heard back from the company yet.

