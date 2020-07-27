Mets vs Red Sox live stream: how to watch the MLB series online from anywhere

After a slow start to the season featuring two losses to the Orioles, the Boston Red Sox look to rebound this week in a four game interleague series against the New York Mets. An eerily empty Fenway Park once again hosts the baseball, so follow our guide as we explain how to watch a Mets vs Red Sox live stream and catch all the latest MLB action online and on TV this week.

Mets vs Red Sox cheat sheet Here's how the NL vs AL series breaks down (all times ET).

Game 1 - Monday, July 27 at 7.35pm, SNY/NESN

Game 2 - Tuesday, July 28 at 7.30pm, SNY/NESN

Game 3 - Wednesday, July 29 at 7.10pm, SNY/NESN/ESPN+

Game 4 - Thursday, July 30 at 7.07pm, Fox

Pitching is the main concern for the BoSox going forward, as two of their three starters against the O's - Martin Perez and Ryan Weber - got shellacked for a combined 11 runs last weekend. With ace Chris Sale out for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, it seems likely that Boston's hopes for the shortened 2020 MLB season rest firmly on the shoulders of their offense and players like J.D. Martinez, Xander Bogaerts, and Rafael Devers - as well as newcomers Kevin Pillar, Jose Verdugo, and Jose Peraza.

Like the Red Sox, the Mets started the season in a less than promising fashion, losing two of three games against divisional rivals the Atlanta Braves last weekend. One of them was a 14-1 blowout, suggesting they may have similar woes on the mound this year and struggle to make the playoffs - grouped as they are with not only the Braves but also the reigning World Series champion Washington Nationals in the NL East.

Ready to see where the rollercoaster ride takes both teams next? Read on as our guide explains how to watch the Mets vs Red Sox game today and get an MLB live stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch the Mets vs Red Sox from outside your country

If you're in the US this week, then getting a Mets vs Red Sox live stream for every game is only easy if you're based in either the Boston or New York area - and have cable TV. If this is the case, you'll find coverage of the games spread across both regional sports networks and national TV channels - with the option to stream online through the relevant website by logging in with details of your provider.

Anyone without cable might run into more difficulty, however, as the most useful overall baseball streaming service - MLB.TV - is designed for out-of-market viewing only, meaning coverage is blacked out for anyone who lives in the same area as their team.

Fortunately, a solution exists in the form of a VPN - a handy bit of software that lets you re-route your device's IP address to a location of your choice, thereby giving you the ability to circumvent these outdated blackout restrictions.

A Virtual Private Network also comes in handy when you're out of the US and geo-blocking stops you from watching the same services and content you normally would at home - even when you pay for them. This makes a VPN an essential bit of equipment for your digital bat bag - but which one should you swing for?

Mets vs Red Sox live stream: how to watch the MLB series online in the US

This week's Mets vs Red Sox series is being shown on both regional sports networks and national TV. The first three games on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday (July 27th, 28th and 29th) are getting the local treatment, so that means they'll be on NESN in Boston and New England - and SNY in the New York area. If you've got cable, then you can just log-in with details of your provider for a stream. Wednesday's game is also streaming on ESPN+, as a further option, while Thursday's matchup is being shown across the country on Fox. How to watch the Mets vs Red Sox without cable If you don't have cable, this all means you'll want to consider getting an over-the-top streaming service. Your best bet if you're a Red Sox or Mets fan is YouTube TV, as it carries NESN, SNY, and all four national channels that show baseball in the US: ESPN, Fox Sports, TBS and MLB Network. At $64.99 a month, it's about 10 bucks more expensive than most of the competition - but then no one else offers as comprehensive an offering. The only caveat is that some local network coverage may be blacked out due to a dispute between YouTube and the Sinclair Media Group. Fortunately, whether you decide to go with YouTube TV or another service that suffers from similar restrictions, there's a way to get around MLB blackouts. How to watch MLB blackout games from anywhere No one except industry fat cats benefit from streaming blackout restrictions - but there is a way the average Joe can fight back. As detailed above, the solution is to use a VPN, which lets you relocate your device to a different part of the country (or even a different country) and thereby circumvent such headaches. It means anyone can watch their team play, regardless of if they're local or not, and as well as being a workaround for YouTube TV in rare cases, it's also highly relevant to the otherwise flawless out-of-market streaming option MLB.TV - a service that lets you watch every game of the MLB season online for a one-off payment of $59.99 (or $49.99 for a single team), but still suffers from blackouts.



How to watch the Red Sox vs Mets: live stream MLB in the UK

BT Sport has the TV rights to MLB action in the UK through 2021 and you'll find all the channels you need available through one BT’s many TV bundles, or as an add-on for Sky TV and Virgin Media customers. However, it doesn't currently appear that any of this week's Sox vs Mets series is being aired. That could change, as BT Sport is currently listing a 'Mets @ Astros' game that doesn't exist on its ESPN channel, late on Tuesday night (2am BST). The cancellation of the Phillies vs Yankees series means that a couple more slots might free up, so stay tuned. But whatever the case, UK fans of the Sox, Mets, or just baseball in general can always turn to MLB.TV to watch every game of the Boston Red Sox vs New York Mets live. The MLB streaming service is readily available in Blighty, where it costs approximately £50 for the full works and blackout rules obviously don't apply. This week's Red Sox vs Mets all games start at around 12am BST Monday-Thursday nights

How to watch the Mets vs Red Sox: live stream MLB in Canada