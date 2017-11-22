Medion’s Black Friday deals offer great savings on laptops

Medion has announced some big savings on its laptops in the run up to – and including – Black Friday 2017.

While Medion may not be the most recognisable of brands, it has been carving out a solid reputation for affordable gaming laptops, which include powerful components for a fair bit less than its competitors.

With its Black Friday deals, Medion’s range of laptops are even more tempting, so if you don’t mind rather plain designs, and a less recognisable brand name, then you’ll likely really appreciate some of the Medion machines on offer.

Medion Erazer P6681 £100 off

This 15.6-inch gaming laptop comes with an Intel Core i5-7200U processor, 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive and an Nvidia GTX 1050 graphics card for just £649.99.

Medion Erazer X6603 Gaming Laptop now £799.99

This is an excellent deal that drops £150 off the asking price. You get an Intel Core i5-7300HQ, 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive, 128GB SSD and a great GTX 1050 Ti GPU for handling modern games.

Medion Akoya P6677 now £499.99

This budget laptop from Medion has had a £100 price cut, and now comes in at just under £500. An Intel Core i5-7200U processor, 1TB hard drive and 940MX graphics card give it a decent level of power, and it has a nice 15.6-inch screen. One thing to note is that it only has 4GB of RAM.

