Manchester United vs Juventus live stream: how to watch today's Champions League football online

Man United vs Juventus: where and when Manchester United vs Juventus in the Champions League takes place at Old Trafford on Tuesday, October 23. Kick-off is at 8pm BST locally, which is 3pm ET, 12pm PT and 5am Wednesday AET.

This is the kind of juicy, heavyweight tie we look forward to when the Champions League comes around. Manchester United take on Juventus at Old Trafford today, and with this guide you can live stream the whole game - and Ronaldo's return - no matter where you are in the world.

As United continue to stutter in the league, the return of European football could provide a welcome distraction, but Mourinho's men will have to perform better than in the 0-0 draw with Valencia last time out in group H. With Anthony Martial scoring twice this weekend, the Frenchman should be full of confidence and a big threat to Juve if selected in the starting eleven once again.

On the Juventus side, it's all about the return of Ronaldo. CR7 will no doubt get a warm reception from the home crowd, but Juve fans will demand their star man shows no mercy as they aim for three wins out of the three in the group.

It's poised to be a fascinating encounter high on quality, so make sure you follow the instructions below for how to live stream Manchester United vs Juventus from wherever you are in the world.

If you're in a country that's not showing Man United vs Juve, or if you're not by a TV come kick-off time – don't sweat. With numerous online channels and, crucially, the option of a VPN service, you can tune in no matter where you are in the world. And best of all, it's really easy to do:

Watch the Champions League with a VPN

Scroll down to find out your football viewing options in some of the major Champions League watching countries around the world. But even if the place where you live doesn't have it, you can always use a VPN to dial in to a country that does have a stream. A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location.

Stream Manchester United vs Juventus live in the UK

Subscription channel BT Sport again has exclusive rights to show the Champions League in the UK, and will therefore be showing the 8pm BST kick-off between United and Juventus. If you're looking to stream the game, the BT Sport app or BTSport.com is where you need to go, enabling mobile, tablet and PC viewing. If you're a BT Sport subscriber but find yourself outside the UK and want to tune in, don't worry about geo-blockers on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch Man United vs Juventus: US live streams

In the US, Univision and TNT have the rights to show live Champions League matches and both will be showing Man United vs Juventus. Hispanic channel Univision is available on cable and its coverage can be streamed via the Univision Deportes’ App and univisiondeportes.com if you want to watch on a mobile, tablet or PC. For its part, TNT will be streaming via online partner B/R Live. The match is available at a pretty reasonable $2.99, while $9.99 per month and $79.99 for the year options are also available if you want to access the full array of B/R matches. You can tune in via the B/R Live app available on iTunes or Google Play, or watch via Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

How to live stream Man United vs Juventus in Canada

As of this year's competition, every Champions League match is broadcast in Canada by the ever-growing sports subscription service, DAZN . Kick-off for United vs Juve is 3pm Toronto-time. DAZN packages come in at $20 per month or $150 per year in Canada, though you do have the option of a one month free trial. Not keen on signing up with DAZN? Scroll this page upwards and check out how to use a VPN to live stream Champions League coverage from another location.

How to live stream Man United vs Juve in the Champions League: Australia

In Australia, Optus Sport has the Champions League after snagging the rights from BeIN Sports. Football fans down under will probably be used to the early morning kick-offs in the competition – this one is at 6am on Wednesday morning. Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while chord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to your Optus Sport account, you can use one of our favorite VPNs above to bypass geo-blockers.

United vs Juventus will be shown in New Zealand via SKY Sports with kick-off at 8am Auckland time. The channel is broadcasting all 138 games live for the 2018/19 Champions League. Subscriptions to SKY Sports cost $29.90 per month and Champions League highlights programmes are available on top of the live coverage. For mobile streaming, users can tune in via the SKY Go app. If you've read the rest of this article, you probably know the alternative route by now. You could give a VPN a try as per the instructions above.

In India, Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) continues to broadcast the UEFA Champions League and will be therefore be showing Juve's trip to Old Trafford, with kick-off at 12.30am New Delhi time. SPN's coverage stretches across both TV and it's over-the-top service SonyLIV .

