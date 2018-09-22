Man United vs Wolves live stream: how to watch today's Premier League football online

Manchester United vs Wolves - where and when Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers takes place on Saturday, September 22 at the famous 75,000-capacity stadium, Old Trafford. Kick off is at 3pm BST, which is 10am ET, 7am PT and midnight AET.

Two of the Premier League's form sides are about to face off at Old Trafford and although Man United vs Wolves is a 3pm Saturday kick-off in the UK, some international broadcasters you can live stream the whole match.

United were on the brink of a crisis when Tottenham ran out 3-0 winners on their own patch in August, but two straight wins and an international break has done Mourinho's side the world of good in the intervening weeks. In Romelu Lukaku, United have a striker who usually bags against the less fashionable sides, so you wouldn't bet against the big Belgian being the match winner once again in this one.

Despite not winning either of their first two games, Wolves laid a solid foundation by holding Man City to a 1-1 draw and have since taken maximum points from West Ham and Burnley. The talent at the disposal of head coach Nuno Santos has been well documented and with Mexican striker Raul Jiminez now on two goals for his new club, Wolverhampton Wanderers have a striker who could worry United's often vulnerable back-line.

Will United's revival continue or could Wolves pull off a famous result? You can find out by following the instructions below to live stream Man United vs Wolves, and we've also got our Premier League watching guide to help you out with the rest of your live stream needs this EPL season.

If you're out of a country that's usually showing a televised Premier League match, or if you're not by a TV come kick-off time for the big games – don't sweat. With numerous online channels and, crucially, the option of a VPN service, you can tune into this televised fixture no matter where you are in the world. And best of all, it's really easy to do:

Watch the Premier League with a VPN

Scroll down to find out the viewing options in some of the major Premier League watching countries around the world. But even if you're away this weekend, you can always use a VPN to dial back in to your country that does have a stream. A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location and gives you an extra layer of encrypted security. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend these as the best VPN services currently available: 1. Express VPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee)

This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out Express VPN 2. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go 3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video

How to stream Man United vs Wolves live in the UK

Hard to believe, isn't it, that outside of the UK, there is a live stream of every single Premier League game somewhere in the world? For example, NBC in the US and Optus Sport in Australia have both got the rights to show every single of the 380 Premier League matches. But the UK doesn't have the rights to show you any 3pm kick-offs.

How to watch Man United vs Wolves take on Fulham: US live stream

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2018/19 season and kick-off is 10am ET and 7am PT for this one, so you can get your EPL fix over breakfast. If you don't have cable, then NBC is also available to watch on streaming services such as Sling and Fubo (both of which have a free trial). If you have a cable subscription and find yourself outside the US, then grabbing a VPN will let you relocate your IP address to the US and watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch United vs Wolves: Canada live stream

TSN is the channel showing Manchester City vs Fulham in Canada, so ideal if you're a cable customer. Kick-off is at 10am Toronto time. You may want to consider the options similar to those south of the border if you're a cable cutter.

How to watch Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Australia live stream

Good news! Free-to-air broadcaster SBS has chosen Man United vs Wolves as it's live coverage game of the weekend, so you can tune in hassle-free for the midnight Saturday kick-off. As with every Premier League game this season, Optus Sport will also have live coverage of Manchester City vs Fulham. If you're not in Oz, using a VPN will allow you to watch the coverage on your Optus account.

How to watch Man United vs Wolves: New Zealand live stream

BeIN Sport has won the rights to show the EPL in NZ, and you can watch United vs Wolves live from 2am – if you're awake. BeIN is available as an upgrade from your Sky account, or on its own via a BeIN Connect subscription for NZ$19.78 - after a two-week trial if you've not used it before.

How to live stream United vs Wolves in India

Star Sports is the place to tune in for Premier League games in India. This clash at Old Trafford kicks off at 7.30pm New Delhi time. You've probably guessed the alternative by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to a live streaming service if you have Star Sports but are outside of India for the big game.

Where else can I watch the Premier League using a VPN A VPN will enable you to watch EPL fixtures from literally anywhere - even if it isn't being broadcast in that country. So that obviously includes the following: Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Denmark, Egypt, France, Germany, Iceland, Iran, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, Nigeria, Panama, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Tunisia, Uruguay and many more!