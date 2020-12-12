Man United vs Man City live stream: how to watch Premier League online from anywhere

The Manchester derby's been one of the Premier League's best fixtures over the past decade or so, and this one seems to have arrived at the perfect moment for City and the worst possible one for United, who are in dire straits after failing to make it out of a Champions League group they'd looked on course to win. Read on for our full guide on how to get a Man United vs Man City live stream, no matter where you are in the world right now.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tends to get the best out of his men when their backs are up against the wall and they're facing a rival, and the Red Devils did the double over City last season.

Man United vs Man City live stream Man United vs Man City is on Sky Sports in the UK, but if you don't have Sky you can watch it with a Now TV Sky Sports Pass - while you can make use of a FREE Sling trial in the US. It's a 5.30pm GMT kick-off at Old Trafford in Manchester, making it a 12.30pm ET/9.30am PT start in the US, and 4.30am AEDT in Australia - bag yourself a VPN to watch your preferred coverage from anywhere.

It's been a curious start to the season for both Manchester clubs, who were unable to participate in the first round of Premier League fixtures and have been playing catch-up ever since.

Pep Guardiola's side got their campaign off to a terrible start by their standards, but there have been signs in recent weeks that they're beginning to find their groove again. For probably the first time since Vincent Kompany left the club in 2019, their defence is looking rock solid.

City's issues have been at the other end of the pitch, which is a real mystery considering how jam-packed their squad is with world-class attacking talent, and how many chances Kevin de Bruyne lays on for his teammates.

Sergio Aguero returned from injury to grab a goal against Marseille in midweek, but he'll likely start this one on the bench, having looked fragile for some time now. That means Gabriel Jesus should get the nod again, and despite their struggles, City's forwards will be salivating at the prospect of facing Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and David de Gea.

We all know how United are going to set up, but Bruno Fernandes aside there's been no consistency from Solskjaer's preferred starters. However, as mentioned above, United's players do tend to switch it on when they absolutely have to.

We've got no idea what to expect but it could be a cracking match, so read on as we explain how to watch Man United vs Man City online today - get a reliable Premier League live stream by following the guidance below and you'll be sorted in no time.

Don't miss: how to get a Joshua vs Pulev live stream

How to watch Man United vs Man City from outside your country

If you're abroad today but still want to watch your local Premier League coverage just like you would at home, you'll need a VPN to do so. This is because of the pesky digital phenomenon known as geo-blocking, which results in most Man United vs Man City live streams being restricted to specific parts of the world.

However, a Virtual Private Network offers a legal solution to this common internet woe and is remarkably easy to set up and operate. Here's how it works.

Use a VPN to stream Premier League football live from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Man United vs Man City: live stream the match in the UK

Saturday's teatime Premier League clash will be shown exclusively live in the UK on Sky Sports - and, more specifically, its Main Event channel as well as its dedicated Premier League channel. Coverage starts at 5pm GMT, ahead of a 5.30pm kick-off. If you're not a Sky subscriber, fear not - you can still easily watch Man United vs Man City online or on TV right now. That's because of Sky's excellent value streaming offshoot, Now TV. A Now TV Sky Sports Pass gets you access to all 11 Sky Sports channels and can be had for as little as £9.99 a day - though the Monthly Pass is way better value. if you're from the UK but happen to away from home, you can get your usual Man United vs Man City live stream from abroad - but you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP back to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow the instructions above.

FREE Manchester United vs Manchester City live stream: how to watch the EPL in the US

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2020/21 Premier League season and kick-off for Manchester United vs Manchester City is at 12.30pm ET or 9.30am PT, with live coverage on NBC. If you don't have cable, then one of the most affordable ways to tune in to all the Premier League action is via streaming service Sling TV. NBC is available as part of its $30 a month Sling Blue package - and best of all, Sling is currently offering a free trial that means you can watch today without paying a penny. If you subscribe to a US streaming service but find yourself unable to access it because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the bunch.

More soccer: how to watch a Champions League live stream

FREE Manchester United vs Manchester City live stream: how to watch EPL soccer in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada. This means the network will show all the remaining fixtures live, including this showdown between Manchester United and Manchester City, with kick-off set for 12.30pm ET/9.30am PT. Better still, there's a FREE 1-month DAZN trial deal that will allow you to watch every single Premier League match left without paying a penny! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN login all the same.

How to live stream Man United vs Man City: watch online in Australia

Optus Sports has the exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture live Down Under – including Man United vs Man City, which kicks off at 4.30am AEDT in the early hours of Sunday morning. The coverage gets going at 4.20am. Aussies can stream Optus Sport coverage via their mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Those who aren't already signed up to the Optus network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. Anyone from Australia who wants to tune in to Optus Sport but can't because they're abroad can use one of the best VPNs as mentioned above.

How to watch Man United vs Man City in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the Premier League in NZ, and you can watch Man United vs Man City live at 6.30am NZDT on Sunday morning. Spark offers a one-month free trial that will get you coverage of every remaining Premier League match this season, with access after that period priced at $19.99 a month. It's available via web browsers on your PC, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch on Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs.

Manchester United vs Manchester City live stream: watch online in India

In India, Star Sports is the place to tune in for Premier League games, and the Manchester United vs Manchester City match kicks off at 11pm IST on Saturday night. Star Sports' coverage starts at 10.50pm. You've probably guessed the alternative if you're abroad right now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to your usual live streaming service from another country.