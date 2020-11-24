Man United vs Istanbul Basaksehir live stream: how to watch Champions League anywhere

Having suffered a humbling in Turkey last time these two teams met, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will be looking at making amends in this return fixture at Old Trafford - follow our guide as we explain how to watch a Man United vs Istanbul Basaksehir live stream and catch all the Champions League football online wherever you are today.

Basaksehir claimed a shock 2-1 win in gameweek three against United. Despite Anthony Martial reducing the deficit just before half-time, goals from former West Ham and Newcastle striker Demba Ba and skipper Edin Visca helped underdogs Istanbul to their first-ever Champions League group stage victory.

Man United vs Istanbul Basaksehir live stream Kick-off time for Man United vs Istanbul Basaksehir today is 8pm GMT in the UK, 11pm in Turkey, and 4pm ET/1pm PT in the US. Full TV and live streaming details are below, and you can enjoy your local Man U vs Istanbul Basaksehir coverage wherever you are with the help of a good VPN service.

With second-placed Leipzig and third-placed PSG facing each other in Paris this evening tonight's game offers United a big opportunity to strengthen their position at the top of Champions League Group H.

Having been left out for Saturday's 1-0 Premier League win against West Brom, United look set to start Paul Pogba, with young forward Mason Greenwood also available.

With Victor Lindelof struggling with a back problem, the home side could also shuffle their defensive pack by drafting in Axel Tuanzebe

Junior Caicara and Enzo Crivelli remain on the sidelines for the visitors, while former United right-back Rafael da Silva looks set to line up against his old club.

Read on for full details of how to watch a Man United vs Istanbul Basaksehir live stream and catch all tonight's UCL action wherever you are in the world.

Scroll down for all the ways you can watch Man United vs Istanbul Basaksehir online in a number of countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're outside of yours for this match, you probably won't be able to watch tonight's match like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in. Don't sweat it, though, as you've got the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage wherever you are.

Use a VPN to stream Champions League football live anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the standout service. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in a robust approach to security and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - but perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Man United vs Istanbul Basaksehir live stream: how to watch Champions League tonight in the UK

Subscription channel BT Sport once again enjoys exclusive rights to 2020/21 Champions League football in the UK and will be showing every single match of the competition either on TV or online - including tonight's Man United vs Istanbul Basaksehir clash. It's being shown on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting at 7pm GMT ahead of an 8pm kick-off. BT Sport is available to both BT TV customers from just £10 extra a month on contract, and can be added on by Sky, Virgin Media and TalkTalk subscribers as well. However, if you don't want to be locked into a lengthy (and, when all's said and done) pricey contract, BT Sport also now offers the option of a Monthly Pass. Plus, if you choose to snap up a VPN as described above, it means you'll be able to watch your preferred UK Champions League coverage from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Man United vs Istanbul Basaksehir: live stream Champions League soccer in the US for FREE

Today's Manchester United vs Istanbul Basaksehir clash is being shown on CBS for cable subscribers, as well as the network's All Access streaming service, which offers a FREE 1-week trial. The game kicks off at 4pm ET / 1pm PT. For cord-cutters, another option is fuboTV - which offers a FREE 7-day trial of its own - which carries CBS and is priced from $59.99 a month. Better still, it's really easy to sign up for, accepting a wide range of credit and debit card for online payment. All you need other than that is an email address and US ZIP code so you can get the right local programming - fuboTV isn't nosy like some other services and won't require you to confirm your address or anything like that. If you find yourself outside of America and want to watch the game using your normal streaming service, don't worry – a good VPN is all you need to tune in just like you would home. Spanish language coverage of big European football matches is also usually available in the US via TUDN and Univision.

FREE Man United vs Istanbul Basaksehir live stream: how to watch the Champions League game in Canada

For the 2020/21 season, live Champions League matches are being broadcast in Canada by ever-growing sports subscription service DAZN . The channel is down to live stream every single game of the competition, so it's where to head for today's Man United vs Istanbul Basaksehir game, which kicks off at 4pm ET / 1pm PT, as in the US. DAZN packages come in at $20 per month or $150 per year in Canada - though you do have the option of a 1-month FREE trial if you've never used it before. Play your cards right and that means you can enjoy a slew of Champions League soccer games without dropping a dime! And don't forget that using a VPN is the way to watch Man United vs Istanbul Basaksehir if you're outside of the Great White North today.

Manchester United vs Istanbul Basaksehir: live stream the Champions League in Australia

In Australia, Optus Sport is again home to the Champions League action this season, making it the place to head for Man United vs Istanbul Basaksehir this week. You'll need to get up early, as kick-off time for the game in Australia is 7am AEDT on the morning of Thursday. Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while cord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch from another nation.

How to watch Man United vs Istanbul Basaksehir in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the Champions League in New Zealand is Sky Sport . The channel will be broadcasting the biggest games from the 2020/21 competition, with this week's Manchester United vs Istanbul Basaksehir fixture scheduled to kick-off at 9am NZDT on Thursday morning. Anyone with Sky Sport as part of their pay TV package can use the BeIN Sport Connect app to stream coverage either online or via the app on most modern mobile devices, but the service isn't available on a standalone basis. However, Sky Sport Now exists as an option for Kiwis who want access to Sky Sport channels on a contract-free basis.

How to get Manchester United vs Istanbul Basaksehir and watch the Champions League in India

In India, Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) continues to broadcast the UEFA Champions League, showing today's match just as it will be showing all the biggest games of the new 2020/21 season. Coverage will stretch across both TV and its over-the-top streaming service, SonyLIV, with kick-off time for Manchester United vs Istanbul Basaksehir in India 1.30am IST late Wednesday night/early Thursday morning.