Man City vs Real Madrid live stream: how to watch the Champions League tonight from anywhere

Remarkably, Man City and Real Madrid were drawn against each other in the Champions League all the back in December 2019. Eight months later - and more than five months on from their memorable first-leg meeting at the Santiago Bernabeu - Pep Guardiola and Zinedine Zidane will face off once again. City are in the driving seat going in to tonight's match, having come from behind to win 2-1 in the first leg, but there's more drama to come in Manchester this Friday. Read on as we explain how to watch a Man City vs Real Madrid live stream today and catch all the action from this blockbuster Champions League tie.

MAN CITY VS REAL MADRID LIVE STREAM Man City vs Real Madrid kicks off at 8pm BST in Manchester, with coverage beginning on BT Sport at 7pm in the UK. That means the action gets under way at 3pm ET / 12pm PT for those of you tuning in from the US - and subscribers abroad can always try this incredible VPN deal to watch the game online just as if you were at home today.

Whatever happens at the Etihad Stadium tonight, one of the favourites for the Champions League will crash out of the tournament - and we're not even at the quarter finals stage yet. City vs Madrid is one of the most glamorous games modern football has to offer, but for a while it looked like the second leg of Man City vs Real Madrid might not go ahead at all. Fortunately it's been given the green light, and if it's even half as entertaining as February's first leg, we'll be in for a treat.

Man City snatched a 2-1 victory in Madrid thanks to two late goals that were taken in quick succession. Gabriel Jesus cancelled out Isco's 60th minute opener with a header in the last 15 minutes, before the game's standout player - Kevin de Bruyne, who else - struck from the penalty spot seven minutes from the end. And after all that there was still time for Los Blancos captain Sergio Ramos to get sent off before the final whistle!

Since then, Man City have had a slightly topsy-turvy time of things, losing their Premier League title to Liverpool and FA Cup crown to Arsenal. Real Madrid, on the other hand, came back in roaring form after the restart and have been crowned La Liga champions for the first time since 2017. Only Gareth Bale's bench-warming wage bill could possibly manage to dampen spirits in Madrid.

With both sides' respective domestic campaigns only recently ended, let's hope there's not too much rust on show tonight - read on as we explain how to watch Man City vs Real Madrid online and get a quality Champions League live stream wherever you are right now.

How to watch Man City vs Real Madrid from outside your country

If you're abroad today but still want to get your Champions League fix just like you would at home, you'll need a VPN to do so. This is because of the pesky digital phenomenon known as geo-blocking, which results in most Man City vs Real Madrid live streams being restricted to specific parts of the world.

However, a Virtual Private Network offers a legal solution to this common internet woe and is remarkably easy to set up and operate. Here's how it works and where to get started.

A VPN allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN service currently available. It comes with a 30-day money back guarantee) and is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc. You can even get ExpressVPN FREE for 3-months if you sign up for an annual plan. And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for football - there's loads you can do with these clever bits of software. From unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other countries, to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking, Virtual Private Networks offer loads of benefits beyond streaming football like today's Man City vs Real Madrid match.

How to watch a Man City vs Real Madrid live stream in the UK tonight

Subscription channel BT Sport has exclusive rights to show the Champions League in the UK, and will be showing every single match of the 2019/20 competition on one of its TV or online channels. Tonight's game will be shown on the BT Sport 1 channel, with coverage starting at 7pm GMT ahead of an 8pm kick-off. Don't forget that BT has finally introduced a new £25 monthly sports pass this season, so you can get all that BT Sport goodness without a long-term commitment. If you're looking to stream tonight's match, the BT Sport app or BTSport.com is where you need to go, enabling mobile, tablet and PC viewing. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch one of the Champions League games, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch Man City vs Real Madrid and live stream the Champions League in the US

Following TNT's acquisition of the Champions League and Europa League football rights, it's showing more than 340 matches across the two competitions this season, including tonight's clash in Manchester. You can stream the match via Turner's B/R Live service online, through its app or on the likes of Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV. It costs $2.99 for a one-time only sub, $9.99 per month or - by far the best value - $79.99 for a whole year and meaning you'll get to see every remaining game of the tournament live. There's also the option of watching tonight's game live on TNT and UniMas - available through OTT services like fuboTV and Sling TV. Kick-off for tonight's match is 3pm ET, 12pm PT and you can tune in just like you normally would, even if you're abroad, by using a VPN as per our guide above.



How to live stream Man City vs Real Madrid in Canada for free

For the 2019/20 season, live Champions League matches are broadcast in Canada by the ever-growing sports subscription service, DAZN . The channel will be live streaming every single game of the competition, including Man City vs Real Madrid. DAZN packages come in at $20 per month or $150 per year in Canada, though you do have the option of a 1-month free trial if you've never used it before. And don't forget...getting a VPN is the way to get that free Champions League live stream if you're not in Canada right now.

How to live stream Man City vs Real Madrid in Australia

In Australia, Optus Sport will show every single Champions League fixture live again this season. Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while cord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport , you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation. Man City vs Real Madrid match kicks off at 5am AEST on Saturday morning.

How to watch Man City vs Real Madrid in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the Champions League in New Zealand is Sky Sports . The network has been (and is still) broadcasting over 100 live games for the 2019/20 competition, including Man City vs Real Madrid, which will be shown Sky Sport 7, with coverage starting at 7am NZST on Saturday morning. For mobile streaming, users can tune in via the SKY Go app.

