Man City vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch the Premier League from anywhere today

The two teams many pundits have predicted to battle it out for this season's Premier League title go head-to-head for the first time during this campaign on Sunday. Read on as we give you the lowdown on how to get a reliable live stream of Man City vs Liverpool and watch the Premier League action wherever you are.

Potentially crucial in the outcome of this season, Liverpool come into the game off the back of a comfortable 5-0 midweek Champions League win over Atalanta and a tough 2-1 win at home to West Ham last Saturday in the Premier League.

Man City vs Liverpool live stream Man City vs Liverpool will be available on Sky Sports in the UK, but if you don't have Sky you can watch the game with a Now TV Sky Sports Pass - while you can make use of a FREE Sling trial in the US. It's a 4.30pm GMT kick-off in Manchester on Sunday, making it a 11.30am ET/ 8.30am PT kick off in the US, and a 3.30am AEDT start for footy fans tuning in from Australia - bag yourself a VPN to watch your preferred coverage from anywhere.

Both those matches saw the league leaders' makeshift backline hold up well, but Man City's abundance of striking options should prove a more challenging proposition for a Reds defence which is without the injured Virgil Van Dijk and Fabinho.

Much of the talk surrounding Liverpool theis week has been centered on the rich goalscoring form of Diogo Jota, and whether the new Portuguese signing should oust misfiring forward Roberto Firminho from the starting line-up.

A further headache for Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is the return from injury of City striker Gabriel Jesus, with the also recovered Sergio Aguero likely to be available to Pep Guardiola from the bench.

Can Liverpool extend their lead at the top off the table or will Pep & Co make their mark in this massive early-season clash? Here's how to live stream Man City vs Liverpool in the Premier League from anywhere today.

How to watch Man City vs Liverpool from outside your country

If this match clashes with your holiday abroad, or you just can't make it to your living room when the game's on, you'll want a VPN so you don't miss it. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Man City vs Liverpool live stream in particular parts of the world.

So as Virtual Private Networks are a legal means of getting around this issue, and it's nice and easy to set one up. Here's how it's done.

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to live stream Man City vs Liverpool in the UK

This huge match will be shown exclusively on Sky Sports on the Premier League and Main Event channels. The game will kick-off at a fan-free City of Manchester Stadium at 4.30pm GMT, with coverage starting 30 minutes earlier. But if you don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now TV. A Now TV Sky Sports Pass gets you all 11 Sky Sports channels for as little as £9.99 a day. That said, stumping up the extra cash for a Now TV Monthly Pass is SO much better value, and it'll give you access to 30 days of the Premier League matches Sky has the rights to, plus a wide range of other sports like F1 and the PGA Tour. If you're outside the UK and want to watch your Premier League coverage at home, don't worry about geo-blockers by picking up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to watch Man City vs Liverpool: live stream EPL soccer in the US

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2020/21 Premier League season and its shows every match between linear TV coverage and new streaming service, Peacock. Peacock is where you can tune into Man City vs Liverpool, with the game kicking off at 11.30am ET/8.30pm PT. You'll need to sign up for the Peacock Premium tier, but it costs just $4.99 a month, offers a FREE 7-day trial, and boasts 175 exclusive matches this season in addition to loads of other great content. Best of all, signing up for Peacock Premium is easy - it only takes a few seconds and some basic details to get up and running, even accepting internationally recognized payment platform PayPal for added convenience. Peacock Premium replaces NBC Sports Gold as NBC's Premier League streaming option for the new season, while games that are aired on linear TV can also be watched affordably without cable - courtesy of great value over-the-top streaming service Sling, and better still there's a FREE trial option. If you subscribe to this or any other streaming service and find yourself unable to access it because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

FREE Man City vs Liverpool live stream in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada and shows every single match, including this one, with kick-off scheduled for 4.30pm ET/8.30pm PT. Better still, there's a 1-month FREE trial that will allow you to watch a good chunk of the 2020/21 Premier League season without paying a penny! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for all the games plus Champions and Europa League action, every NFL game, and much more. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs. Signing up is also really easy, with DAZN accepting internationally recognized online payment platform PayPal for added convenience. In fact, we might even go as far as saying DAZN is the best way for cord cutters to watch Man City vs Liverpool anywhere in the world. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN login all the same.

How to watch Man City vs Liverpool live in Australia

Optus Sports has a three-year deal with the Premier League meaning it now has exclusive rights to show every single fixture live – that means it's the place to watch Man City vs Liverpool Down Under. The game kicks off at 3.30am AEDT on Monday morning. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the best VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch a Man City vs Liverpool live stream in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand again for the 2020/21 season. It also offers a 1-month free trial so you can watch Man City vs Liverpool at no extra cost. Kick-off is scheduled for 5.30am NZDT on Monday morning. Once that's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the EPL action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches, NBA basketball action from the US, and F1 racing. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the EPL without cable.

How to watch Man City vs Liverpool in India: live stream the EPL game

Star Sports subscribers in India, you're in luck! You can watch Man City vs Liverpool, and the rest of the 2020/21 season, live - either via the Star Sports TV channels or by getting a Disney+ Hotstar Premium streaming subscription from just 299 rupees a month. That includes everything that's great about Disney Plus - Marvel! Pixar! The Simpsons! Hamilton! Mulan! More! - as well as all of Hotstar's content. Man City vs Liverpool starts at 10pm IST on Saturday night. Those of you wanting to live stream games on the move will need to use the Hotstar app - available via the web, Android, iOS, and Apple TV.