MacBook Pro deals: new M1 model £100 off at Amazon, reaching cheapest price so far

MacBook Pro deals are a pretty regular fixture across top retailers in the UK, but we rarely see such good price cuts as this £106 discount at Amazon on the brand new M1 Apple MacBook Pro 13.

Ok, we're not going to pretend this is a cheap MacBook deal by any stretch of the imagination. These are premium machines, and, subsequently carry some pretty hefty price tags - as is always the case with MacBook Pros. What sets these new 13's apart, however, is the brand new Apple M1 chip - the first in-house processor from Apple in a long, long time, and one that promises some pretty ridiculous performance.

Apple claims its new M1 chipped MacBook Pro's are up to 2.8 times faster than their older Intel-based counterparts, a claim that's held up so far under numerous benchmarking tests from leading sites. So, even though you could save yourself around £50 and pick up an older Intel-based MacBook Pro, this £106 discount on the new M1 system is a far superior MacBook deal overall in our eyes and really quite good value.

Alongside that new M1 processor, you're also getting 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD with this particular MacBook Pro 13 model. Those are also some great specs to have on board and should see you zipping through most intensive design, work, and casual applications with relative ease.

Apple MacBook Pro deals at Amazon

Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2020, M1): £1,299 £1,192 at Amazon

Save £106 - Barely a month old, this is the first significant discount we've seen yet on these stunning new M1 chip sporting MacBook Pros' from Apple. Up to 2.8 times faster than their old Intel-based counterparts, these stunning premium laptops also come with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for speedy performance with the most demanding of applications. Note, this MacBook deal is also available at Currys.View Deal

Amazon - last-minute Apple deals before Christmas, plus more

- last-minute Apple deals before Christmas, plus more Currys - price-matching on most Apple deals this week

For more great prices on MacBooks around the world, check out our main MacBook deals article, where we've got sales across the entire range. Another good option is to check out the best cheap laptop deals, where you can bag yourself a bargain on a cheap Windows machine.