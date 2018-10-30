MacBook Air 2018 news and release date

We’ve been waiting for a new MacBook Air for literally years now, but luckily, Apple has finally announced the follow-up to its most popular laptop. Gone is the ancient hardware design and the dated internals – everything feels like it should in 2018.

But, how does the MacBook Air 2018 differ from its aged predecessor? Well, with modern components, it’s much more powerful, jumping up three processing generations. You should be able to get all your work done without breaking a sweat. The display is also sharper, getting rid of that 900p display in favor of a much more modern Retina display.

And, now that the long-awaited MacBook Air 2018 is arriving soon, we thought it would be the perfect time to dive into everything that this new laptop can do. So, let’s get to it.

Over the last several years, the MacBook Air has received updates on an annual basis since its initial release in 2008, and in largely different months during those years. However, June has always been the most likely month to see the release of a new MacBook Air.

However, this year, Apple saved the goods for Fall, with the MacBook Air hitting store shelves in early November. You can order the MacBook Air 2018 starting today, with units hitting store shelves next week.

Apple has just barely made the Black Friday and Cyber Monday cut off, and we expect the MacBook Air 2018 to fly off of store shelves this holiday season.

MacBook Air 2018 price

Ever since the 2011 refresh, the MacBook Air has been Apple’s most affordable laptop. Luckily, with the MacBook Air 2018, Apple has kept its pricing scheme intact. You’ll be able to pick up the MacBook Air 2018 for $1,199 (about £930, AU$1,680, AED 5,099) at the base level. If you want to have the strongest MacBook Air on the block, you can configure the MacBook Air with up to 16GB of RAM for more cash. Either way, while a thousand bucks isn’t exactly what we call ‘cheap’, but it’s still the cheapest way to experience macOS Mojave on a laptop.

MacBook Air 2018 specs

Thankfully, the MacBook Air 2018 drastically improves on the processor and display of its predecessor. Instead of having 5th-generation dual core processors and slow RAM, the MacBook Air 2018 has been brought into the future with Kaby Lake Refresh processors and a high-resolution display. The specs of the MacBook Air 2018 are as follows:

8th-generation Intel dual-core processors

Up to 16GB of RAM

13.3-inch Retina display

MacBook Air 2018 features

The MacBook Air has finally been updated, with a ton of modern features that bring it to the modern day. No longer is it the outdated embarrassment of the last few years. We can’t wait to get our hands on the MacBook Air 2018.

Retina display

For the longest time, the MacBook Air has had an out-of date display, that wasn’t even full HD. Those days are over, and the new MacBook Air has a Retina 13.3 inch display with a resolution four times better. With up to 4 million pixels all your images will look brilliant.

TouchID

The MacBook Air 2018 brings Apple's T2 co-processor, which brings TouchID to the MacBook Air for the first time for increased security. It'll also support Apple Pay, so you can do some secure shopping straight from your Mac.

Butterfly keyboard and Force Touch track pad

While there were some people hoping that the MacBook Air would retain the traditional keyboard, Apple has brought the latest Butterfly Keyboard to the MacBook Air 2018. This is the most reliable and quietest thin-profile keyboard in Apple's repertoire yet, and allows for the thinner design.



Apple has also finally brought the Force Touch track pad to the MacBook Air. This is a huge win, as the Force Touch track pad is among the best in the industry.

Thinner design

In recent years, the MacBook Air lost its 'thin laptop' crown to Windows laptops, but Apple is back to fight for its crown again. The footprint of the MacBook Air has been cut by 10% to 15.6mm, and is now the thinnest Mac around.

