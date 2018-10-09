Looks like the Huawei Watch GT won't run Wear OS

We've only just seen the first leaks of a Huawei Watch GT after a big leak last week, but a new report from WinFuture has provided even more information as well as a new render of the watch.

The big headline revelation from the leak is that the Huawei Watch GT won't feature Google's Wear OS software.

Instead the company will be opting for its own software, although we don't currently have many hard and fast details on what it will be able to do.

The latest leak of the Huawei Watch GT design. Credit: WinFuture

Both the original Huawei Watch and Huawei Watch 2 came sporting Google's Android Wear software, so many had expected the company to keep supporting it but swap to the more recent version called Wear OS.

The report claims the watch will still be capable of fitness tracking as well as providing notifications, but it doesn't say whether it will have support for third-party apps or what other features will be available.

WinFuture's render above doesn't reveal much new about the watch, but it confirms you'll be able to buy it with a black body and what looks to be a silicone strap in the same color.

What can it do?

This also throws into question compatibility, so we don't currently know if this will only work with Huawei phones or if it will also be able to pair with iOS and other Android devices.

The big leak additionally says the firm won't be using the newly launched Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset and instead will use an ARM Cortex-M4 to power the watch.

Exactly how powerful that will be remains unclear. The report claims Huawei's own OS allows the watch to run using less power than if it had Wear OS, so we should see some improved battery life over some of the competition.

Huawei is set to announce its new Mate 20 series on October 16, so we may hear more about the smartwatch there, where TechRadar will be reporting live.