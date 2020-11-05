Where to buy PS5 at launch: new console will only be available online

Many have been wondering where to buy PS5 when launch day rolls around, after pre-orders have been out of stock since day one and Sony's own warnings that launch units will be limited.
In its latest updates, however, Sony has announced that you won't be able to buy PS5 in-store when it launches next week. Customers will only be able to buy PS5 online at release (November 12 in the US, November 19 in the UK), though you will still be able to pick up your click and collect order with certain retailers.
In a recent PlayStation Blog entry, Sony warned against "camping out or lining up at your local retailer on launch day in hopes of finding a PS5 console for purchase", instead advising customers to "be safe, stay home, and place your order online."
Customers who have picked up a PS5 pre-order to collect in-store may still be able to do so, though it's wise to confirm with your retailer of choice. In the UK, for example, Game will open its doors for click and collect customers in this circumstance on November 19.
So, where can you buy PS5 on release day? Things are going to get competitive out there, so we'd recommend refreshing your favorite retailers as soon as the clock strikes midnight on release day. We're rounding up all the retailers you should check out first just below.
Where to buy PS5 in the US
- Amazon: pre-orders previously live - strong chance of day one stock
- Walmart: pre-orders previously live - strong chance of day one stock
- Best Buy: pre-orders previously live - strong chance of day one stock
- GameStop: pre-orders previously live online and in store
Where to buy PS5 in the UK
- Very: most recent retailer to offer PS5 pre-orders in the UK
- Currys: PS5 Digital Edition pre-orders previously live
- Box: pre-orders previously live
- Amazon: pre-orders previously live - strong chance of stock
- Argos: pre-orders live - less competition due to regional stock
- AO: pre-orders previously live
- Ebuyer: pre-orders previously live
- Game: pre-orders previously live, in-store click and collect available
The PS5 is set to go head-to-head with the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S when they arrive on November 10. Microsoft has also warned that stock may be hard to find if you haven't managed to snag a pre-order. Check out our review of the Xbox Series X and more affordable Xbox Series S.
