Looking for cheap tablet deals? Samsung's Galaxy Tab range is discounted for Prime Day

If you've waited until Amazon's Prime Day deals to buy a brand-new tablet, then mission accomplished - all you need to do now is buy one. Most of the best Android slate deals are on Samsung's Galaxy Tabs, and many models in the line have seen discounts.

There are six discounted models in all, with some seeing better discounts than others, and several of them having discounts on different configurations. Some of the brand's cheapest tablets have seen reductions though, so if you don't want to spend much at all, you really don't need to.

Although the title of this article mentions 'cheap tablets', we'll also list some of the more premium models, just in case the discounts spur you on to reach above your budget. Remember, though, that a cheap tablet can be just as good as a pricier one if you don't need it for anything intensive.

We've got deals in the US, and we've got deals in the UK - based elsewhere? Scroll down for prices in your region.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Tab deals on Prime Day in the US

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8-inch 64GB: $199 $139 on Amazon

Save nearly $60 on the 64GB storage version of the 8-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A with this Amazon Prime Day deal. The Tab A is a budget tablet that's even more affordable now, with an HD display (1,280 x 800 pixel resolution), 64GB of storage (expandable up to 512GB via microSD card slot), and up to 13 hours of battery life per Samsung.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Wi-Fi (128 GB): $650 $548.79 at Amazon

Samsung makes the best Android tablets today, and you can snag the base model for 16% off during Prime Day. It comes with an S Pen included for seamless note-taking. Weighing just 498g/ 1.1 pounds, the S7 is one of the lightest and thinnest tablets today for comfortable browsing and bingeing.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Wi-Fi (256 GB): $730 $654.99 at Amazon

Planning to download plenty of apps or offline media? Double your storage compared to the 128GB model, and snag this popular Samsung tablet for 23% off. Its 120Hz refresh rate and 2560 x 1600 resolution will make your streamed content look amazing.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-Fi (128 GB): $850 $654.49 at Amazon

Our unchallenged best Android tablet pick, and the only one to seriously challenge the iPad Pro for tablet supremacy, the Galaxy Tab S7+ offers some serious upgrades on the S7: a 12.4-inch OLED display (instead of 11-inch LED), in-screen fingerprint reader, and a much larger battery.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-Fi (256 GB): $729 $599 at Amazon

Powered by the Snapdragon 865 Plus, the Galaxy Tab S7+ is as fast as any Android tablet out today, and the 256GB model is on sale for 18% off this Prime Day. Compared to the 128GB model, this version also gets you 8GB of RAM instead of just 6GB.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active PRO 10.1-inch, 64GB & WiFi, Black: $750 $449.99 at Amazon

Anyone who doesn't need cellular data can also save 40% on the cheaper WiFi version of Samsung's outdoor tablet. From its swappable battery to a frame capable of surviving rain or a gentle dunk in water, the Galaxy Tab Active Pro is a versatile option. It comes with an S Pen and a microSD card slot to make up for its tiny storage.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Tab deals on Prime Day in the UK

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 LTE: £169 £129 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 LTE is an 8-inch tablet with 4G support, a sleek, lightweight design and an affordable price tag, but for Amazon Prime Day the silver model is even cheaper than normal, coming in at just £129, for a £40 saving.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Wi-Fi: £139 £99 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Wi-Fi is down to just £99 for Amazon Prime Day, making it one of the most affordable slates you can buy. That's a hefty £40 discount too. This is for the Wi-Fi-only version in black, and it has an 8-inch 1280 x 800 screen, a lightweight (just 347g) build and all the power you need for basic tablet tasks.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Wi-Fi (64GB): £379 £279 at Amazon

Right now you can get a big £100 saving on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e, bringing it down to just £279. That's for a 64GB Wi-Fi version in black, and the tablet also has a bright and sharp 10.5-inch 1600 x 2560 Super AMOLED screen, plus Dolby Atmos surround sound, so it's perfect for movies and games.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Wi-Fi (128GB): £439 £329 at Amazon

You can grab the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e with 128GB of storage for just £329 on Prime Day. That's down from a retail price of £439, saving you £110. This is a top mid-range slate, with a 10.5-inch 1600 x 2560 Super AMOLED screen that makes media look great, and thanks to stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos surround sound it will sound great too.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Wi-Fi (64GB): £329 £259 at Amazon

Get £70 off the price of a Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for Prime Day. This is for a 64GB Wi-Fi model in Oxford Grey, and the tablet comes with Samsung's S Pen stylus thrown in, for all your sketching and note-taking needs. With a sturdy yet slim build too and a large 10.4-inch screen, this is a great mid-range option.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Wi-Fi (256GB): £689 £529 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is one of the best Android slates around, and you can save £160 off the cost of the 256GB model in Mystic Navy during Prime Day. Its 120Hz refresh rate and 2560 x 1600 resolution will make your streamed content look amazing, and its S Pen stylus makes it great for productivity and creativity too.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus 5G (128GB): £999 £879 at Amazon

Our unchallenged best Android tablet pick, and the only one to seriously challenge the iPad Pro for tablet supremacy, the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus offers some serious upgrades on the S7: a 12.4-inch OLED display (instead of 11-inch LCD), an in-screen fingerprint reader, and a much larger battery. You can grab a 5G version now in Mystic Black for £120 less than usual.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus Wi-Fi (128GB): £799 £679 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus is the best Android tablet money can buy in our view, and right now it's available for £120 less than normal, costing just £679. That's for a 128GB Wi-Fi model in black, and between its vibrant screen, premium design and fast performance, it has everything tablet power-users should need.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus Wi-Fi (256GB): £869 £709 at Amazon

You can get a Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus with a hefty 256GB of storage for just £709 for Prime Day, saving you £160 off the retail price. This Wi-Fi slate comes in black at this price, and you get Samsung's S Pen stylus thrown in. The Tab S7 Plus also has a big and brilliant 12.4-inch screen plus plenty of power.

Samsung has three main lines of tablets.

The first one, that you're probably most interested, is the Galaxy Tab A line. These are affordable slates with weak processors and usually no stylus support, but they're fine as portable entertainment devices to distract your kids (or yourself) on journeys and long waits.

The company's main series of slates is the Galaxy Tab S line, and this covers premium models (the numbered ones) and mid-range ones (the e or Lite devices). These have more features, longer-lasting battery lives and stronger processors, but cost more as a result.

Finally, there's the company's Active line, though there are only Prime Day deals on these in the US. These are rugged slates for people who need an outdoor work unit, and are generally not consumer devices.

More Samsung Galaxy Tab deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for Samsung Galaxy Tab devices from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

More Amazon Prime Day deals