Lomachenko vs Pedraza live stream: how to watch today's boxing online from anywhere

When and where is the Lomachenko vs Pedraza fight? What date is it? The fight is set for Saturday December 8 in the US. What time is it? You can expect the ring walk to begin at around 9pm ET, 6pm PT or early Sunday morning 2am GMT, 1pm AEDT. Where is it? The Garden! Madison Square Garden in New York City, US.

It's time for the WBA lightweight world title holder Vasyl Lomachenko to defend his title against WBO title holder Jose Pedraza. Having undergone shoulder surgery since his title claiming fight, Lomachenko has been training hard for this pairing. Judging from the fact he won that fight, after tearing his shoulder, this is going to be a tough man to beat.

Ukraine's Lomanchenko has a 11-1, 9 KO record that should set him in good stead, although his small number of title fights doesn't compare to Puerto Rican Pedraza who stands at 25-1 with 12 KOs. That said, Lomanchenko has a massive 396-1 amateur record with an Olympic gold medal for his native Ukraine.

While Lomachenko won his title from Jorge Linares by TKO, Pedraza nabbed his by a unanimous decision victory over Raymundo Beltran. We're just not sure which way this one is going to go.

As with most boxing, it's not always available in every country so you may find a VPN is the best way to stream the fight, which you'll find out all about that below. It's our guide to watching a Vasyl Lomachenko vs Jose Pedraza live stream.

Live stream Lomachenko vs Pedraza with a VPN

Below we've listed all of the best places to live stream the Lomachenko vs Pedraza fight in the US, UK and down under. But if there is no official broadcast option in your country, you'll need to use a VPN to dial in to a country that does have one. A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend these as the best three VPNs currently available: 1. Express VPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee)

This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out Express VPN and grab 3 months free when you sign up. 2. IPVanish Supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go 3. NordVPN SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great choice for streaming.

How to watch Lomachenko vs Pedraza: US stream

ESPN is the fight's home in the US

Already subscribe to ESPN and live in the US? You're in luck, you'll be able to watch the fight without any extra costs. It's available on the ESPN app or on your TV, but there's no main video player on ESPN's website. If you're an ESPN customer, you'll also be able to use the ESPN app when you're on the move. But to be able to tune into this fight you may want to use a VPN to ensure you're able to stream it from anywhere.

How to watch Lomachenko vs Pedraza fight in the UK

You need BoxNation in the UK

If you live in the UK, you'll be able to watch the fight through BoxNation (coverage from 1.30am Sunday). You can subscribe to that through your TV provider if it's Sky, Virgin Media, BT, TalkTalk or Freeview, but there's also online streams - we really like the TVPlayer service, which is a legal and robust service. You'll pay a £12 monthly fee when you sign up to BoxNation, but you can cancel this at any time and there are no setup fees either. This way you'll be able to watch a variety of fights live through the online live stream or the BoxNation app too. Out of the UK and need a stream. Try a VPN to change your IP location.

How to watch Lomachenko vs Pedraza: Australia stream

The fight is being shown exclusively on ESPN in Australia

The Lomachenko vs Pedraza fight will be exclusive to ESPN in Australia, and you'll have to wait for a Sunday start at 1pm AEDT. You'll need to be an ESPN streamer to be able to watch the fight this way, but it's not just through your TV as there's the ESPN app that you can use too.

Main image courtesy of msg.com