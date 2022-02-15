Loki season 2 to start filming ‘soon’ as major character confirms return

Audio player loading…

Owen Wilson has confirmed his return as Mobius in Loki season 2 .

The actor clarified his continued involvement in the Disney Plus series during a recent Wired Autocomplete interview , in which he also revealed that shooting on Loki season 2 would begin “pretty soon.”

The renewal of the Marvel Phase 4 show was confirmed during the final episode of its debut season (a stamp visible on Loki’s case file read: “Loki will return in season 2.”). Meanwhile, Tom Hiddleston’s return as the titular trickster has already been confirmed, while Guga Mbatha-Raw has confirmed that she'll reprise her role as Ravonna Renslayer.

We don’t have a release date yet but, judging by reports from outlets like Backstage Magazine and The Cosmic Circus – taken in conjunction with Wilson’s recent comments – a production schedule set to begin this summer (June-August) could see Loki return in early 2023 .

It probably won’t come as a surprise, though, to hear that Wilson is reprising his role as Mobius. The character was an integral part of Loki’s season 1 journey and, given the events of the series finale (which you can find explained in more detail here ), we expect Mobius to play an equally crucial role in season 2.

Unsurprisngly, plot details surrounding Loki season 2 are extremely thin on the ground. Hiddleston told Marvel.com in June last year that there have been "deep, deep discussions" about new narrative threads to explore, and admitted to Variety in December that audiences “want [Loki] to get past his internal and external obstacles [...] and step into the hero that he can be” – but that’s about all we’ve got to go on as regards story right now.

Analysis: multiverse manipulation

Owen Wilson will return in Loki season 2. (Image credit: Marvel/Disney)

After almost every major film and TV show destined for release in 2020 fell victim to pandemic-induced production obstacles, 2021 turned out to be a truly phenomenal year for Marvel fans (in terms of new content to access, at least).

WandaVision arrived in January to kick off Disney’s ambitious slate of Marvel shows, being swiftly joined by debut seasons of Loki, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier , What If...? and Hawkeye .

On the big screen, the likes Black Widow , Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings , Eternals and Spider-Man: No Way Home continued the studio’s Phase 4 ambitious, with the latter, in particular, expanding on the multiverse themes established by Loki to open some pretty big doors for upcoming Marvel projects.

We already know that Doctor Strange 2 will again deal with the consequences of opening multiple dimensions. The clue is the movie’s full title, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, after all, and our recent trailer breakdown article explains why in more detail.

Based on how the show's first season played out, all signs point towards Loki season 2 continuing the trend when it finally returns to Disney Plus. As for which alternate realities the show will play with, the jury is out – but at least we now know that Owen Wilson will be returning for the ride.